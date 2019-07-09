As Equifax (EFX) Share Value Rose, Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Holding by $16.76 Million; Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose While Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $308,725

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (EFX) by 74.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 142,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,298 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, down from 190,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Equifax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $136.37. About 305,874 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 22/05/2018 – Equifax Survey Highlights Biggest Pain Points for Property Managers in Today’s Rental Marketplace; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading -SEC; 15/05/2018 – Independent Franchise Partners Buys 3.2% Position in Equifax; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – PRELIM VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING SHOW MAJORITY VOTES CAST IN FAVOR OF CO’S RECOMMENDATION TO RE-ELECT ALL BOARD MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – Credit-reporting Agency Equifax Profit Falls Short Of Estimates — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – IHS Markit Adds Cybersecurity Risk Ratings to Research Signals; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Equifax: Selander Makes Board 12 Directors; 22/03/2018 – SEC: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING -; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX’S MARK BEGOR PREVIOUSLY WITH WARBURG PINCUS

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 23,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.57B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. It is down 16.53% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Delivers Next Set of Autonomous Cloud Platform Services; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Com owns 23,864 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Northwest Counselors Ltd Liability Co owns 5,225 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). First Manhattan holds 693 shares. Capital Intll Ca owns 29,531 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory reported 33,312 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Macquarie Gru Inc Ltd invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Moreover, Piedmont has 0.02% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Jensen Investment reported 0.17% stake. Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech holds 108,294 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 119,283 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins The. 1,948 are owned by Pitcairn Company.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 78,968 shares to 372,984 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 35,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EFX’s profit will be $164.32 million for 25.07 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsr Llc holds 83,608 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,089 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 4,830 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Granite Invest Prns Lc, California-based fund reported 57,422 shares. Connecticut-based Baxter Bros Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.16% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Edgemoor Inv reported 0.07% stake. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 57,861 shares. Contravisory Investment Management Inc accumulated 812 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parthenon Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Texas Yale reported 120,856 shares stake. Fayerweather Charles owns 0.33% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3,883 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 165,684 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Amer Natl Insurance Tx reported 242,484 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.96 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $236.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 40,739 shares to 43,239 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,128 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).

