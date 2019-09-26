As Equifax (EFX) Market Value Rose, Nomura Holdings Has Decreased Its Stake; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Sands Capital Management Decreased Stake by $62.14 Million

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 32,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 billion, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $32.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.8. About 1.76 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage:; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 02/04/2018 – In the search for HQ2, Amazon representatives have visited more than 10 of the 20 cities still in the running; 23/04/2018 – Amazon wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Bernie Madoff; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago Recode previously reported that the company planned to open up to six new locations this year; 17/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 06/03/2018 – Datix Software Evolution Continues with Move to Amazon Web Services; 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 39.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 19,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 30,204 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $143.34. About 273,437 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 12/03/2018 – Six months after the Equifax data breach, consumers are doing little to protect themselves from scammers; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – US authorities accuse former Equifax executive of insider trading; 14/03/2018 – SEC Says Ying Was Next In Line to Be Equifax CIO; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – DURING QUARTER, INVESTED “SIGNIFICANTLY” IN DATA SECURITY AND IT INFRASTRUCTURE ENHANCEMENTS; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax executive charged with insider trading ahead of data breach; 25/05/2018 – Equifax to Attend the Cowen 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York City; 16/05/2018 – Democrats on FTC vote no on consumer protection appointee; 11/04/2018 – IHS Markit Adds Cybersecurity Risk Ratings to Research Signals; 24/05/2018 – Equifax at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.34 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $33.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 226,138 shares to 371,055 shares, valued at $31.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.61M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $22.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Campbell Soup Co (Put) (NYSE:CPB) by 127,700 shares to 145,300 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (Call) (NYSE:CNC) by 87,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 394,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $174.08M for 24.89 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

