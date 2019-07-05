As Equifax (EFX) Market Value Rose, Independent Franchise Partners Llp Increased by $21.48 Million Its Position; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Rose, Whitebox Advisors Has Upped Holding by $8.36 Million

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 182,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.55M, up from 4.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $137.1. About 177,319 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS 146.6M CONSUMER NAMES STOLEN IN 2017 INCIDENT; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Mark Begor New CEO — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Directors Win Re-Election, Despite Concerns About Breach; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax data chief charged; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – DURING QUARTER, INVESTED “SIGNIFICANTLY” IN DATA SECURITY AND IT INFRASTRUCTURE ENHANCEMENTS; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS IT CHARGED YING WITH VIOLATING FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS, WILL SEEK DISGORGEMENT OF ILL-GOTTEN GAINS PLUS INTEREST, PENALTIES, AND INJUNCTIVE RELIEF; 14/03/2018 – US authorities accuse former Equifax executive of insider trading; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 02/05/2018 – Equifax at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – ISS Says Five Equifax Directors Should Be Voted Out

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 65,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 407,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.49 million, up from 341,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $131.37. About 2.26M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 701,466 shares to 4.37M shares, valued at $386.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 82,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equifax outlook downgraded due to cyber attack – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Millennials Optimistic about their Financial Future NYSE:EFX – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Equifax® joins Verified.Meâ„¢ NYSE:EFX – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “A Comparative Look At Employment History Can Net A Nearly 50% Improvement In New Hire Retention Rates – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 7,846 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 0.01% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.05% stake. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.01% stake. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 12.87% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability reported 5,225 shares. Generation Investment Llp accumulated 2.22% or 2.56 million shares. Conning has 2,413 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Tower Limited Co (Trc) reported 0.02% stake. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,837 shares. Sta Wealth Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Oakworth Cap reported 0% stake. Japan-based Daiwa Securities has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Council has invested 0.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fort LP owns 18,171 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate has invested 0.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fincl Advantage holds 0.09% or 1,000 shares. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Company owns 8,144 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Essex Fincl Services owns 25,204 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.35% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Css Limited Liability Co Il accumulated 15,655 shares. Canal Ins accumulated 70,000 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 1.41% or 43,804 shares in its portfolio. 922,612 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.45% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.33% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 8,666 shares. Donaldson Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.25% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 21,502 shares. Salem Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 29,710 shares.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn) by 8.50 million shares to 35.50M shares, valued at $44.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdl Biopharma Inc (Prn) by 3.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).