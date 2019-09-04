As Equifax (EFX) Market Value Rose, Etrade Capital Management Increased Stake by $724,166; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Security National Trust Co Increased Its Position

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 113.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 6,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 11,560 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 5,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $146.11. About 53,661 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 02/04/2018 – Equifax revealed last year that a massive hacking exposed the personal data of nearly 150 million consumers; 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Mark Begor New CEO — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Directors Win Re-Election, Despite Concerns About Breach; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX: YING WAS `SEPARATED’ FROM FIRM FOR VIOLATING POLICIES; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDES CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT RELATED COSTS; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Appoints Mark Begor as New CEO; 14/03/2018 – EFX: Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Net $90.9M

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 37,927 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30M, up from 35,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $128.96. About 626,743 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Lc Ny has 1.44% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 110,189 shares. Td Asset holds 0.54% or 2.52M shares. Moreover, Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has 2.88% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Telos holds 1.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 27,577 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc invested 5.97% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Macquarie Gru owns 5.95 million shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Company reported 1.26% stake. Td Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 210 shares. Wellington Grp Llp stated it has 23.90 million shares. 97,612 were reported by Lowe Brockenbrough And Company. Personal Cap Advisors invested in 0.45% or 289,660 shares. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs reported 2.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Concorde Asset Limited Liability Company owns 0.67% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,434 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd accumulated 177,837 shares or 1.04% of the stock. White Pine Invest has 18,757 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 5,106 shares to 7,089 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 11,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,628 shares, and cut its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Comml Bank has 0.12% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Regions Financial Corporation accumulated 4,122 shares. Assetmark Incorporated owns 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 131 shares. D E Shaw And holds 27,303 shares. Pettee Incorporated holds 2,368 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp reported 4,641 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 18,250 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 43,000 were accumulated by Olstein Cap Limited Partnership. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has 10,358 shares. Cls holds 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 734 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 33,192 shares. Carlson Capital LP invested in 165,450 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Limited Company holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 4,300 shares. Moreover, Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 123,678 shares.