As Equifax (EFX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Farallon Capital Management Cut Holding by $66.86 Million; Union Pacific (UNP) Position Has Raised by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 495,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.96M, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.5. About 1.07 million shares traded or 39.05% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – ON MAY 4, SUBMITTED STATEMENT FOR RECORD TO MULTIPLE CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES REGARDING CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT ANNOUNCED ON SEPT. 7, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Love it! After $EFX internal investigation CLEARED execs of insider trading ahead of breach announcement, @SEC_Enforcement charges CIO w/ insider trading. Not a coincidence after all; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTION: Total Canadian Consumer Debt Climbs to Over $1.8 Trillion, but Delinquencies and Bankruptcies Edge Down; 21/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Los Angeles and Kansas City; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SEC SAYS U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA ALSO FILED CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING (CORRECTS NAME); 02/04/2018 – Equifax says a ‘small percentage’ of people affected by its data breach have gotten wrong letters; 21/03/2018 – Equifax: Selander Makes Board 12 Directors; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX RESPONDS TO CHARGES AGAINST JUN YING IN STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – ? Ex-Equifax executive charged after […]

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 3,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 18,874 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.19 million, up from 15,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $153.67. About 3.18M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Two years after data breach, here’s what N.C. gets from the Equifax settlement – Triangle Business Journal” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How To Climb Out of Debt In 3 Years – Benzinga” published on September 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Equifax Canada Partners with Skills4Good NYSE:EFX – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Equifax® Canada and M3 Group Help Accelerate â€œSpeed to Yesâ€ for Canadian Homebuyers – GlobeNewswire” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Equifax Earnings: EFX Stock Edges Largely Unmoved as EPS Top Guidance – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 20,000 shares to 960,000 shares, valued at $81.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 3.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Zealand Pharma A S.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $171.42 million for 23.70 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 2,350 are held by Bryn Mawr Trust. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd accumulated 12,940 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc reported 879,386 shares stake. Chevy Chase, Maryland-based fund reported 101,355 shares. Homrich And Berg invested in 4,850 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd reported 11,812 shares. Sns Finance Gp Lc invested in 1,478 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 192,019 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 2,246 are held by Private Trust Na. Captrust Advsr holds 133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Communications has 7,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corp has 0.81% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 2.33M shares. Burney accumulated 14,612 shares. Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv reported 155,489 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd has invested 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dorsey And Whitney Ltd accumulated 14,428 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Serv has invested 0.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tarbox Family Office owns 535 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 460 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stearns Fincl Svcs Grp stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). North Amer Management Corporation accumulated 0.43% or 16,156 shares. Mathes Company Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 20,122 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 25,778 shares. Reaves W H & has 624,338 shares for 3.37% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,901 shares. Mitchell Capital Management accumulated 12,582 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Ledyard Savings Bank reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). California-based Private Ocean Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “As ESG Investing Expands, the Themeâ€™s Top Stocks Come Into Focus – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Hyundai, Kia sue four big US railroads over fuel surcharges – StreetInsider.com” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Union Pacific Revenues Could See Slower Growth In The Near Term – Forbes” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Management Presents at Cowen 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference Presentation (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $916.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3,548 shares to 34,813 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 13,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,853 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).