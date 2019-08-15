As Equifax (EFX) Market Valuation Rose, Bank Of Montreal Has Cut Its Position; Spark Investment Management Lifted Its Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) as Stock Value Declined

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 15.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 7,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 43,349 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, down from 51,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $139.94. About 803,194 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS IT REPORTED YING’S SHARE SALE TO AUTHORITIES; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Shareholders Vote in Favor of Co. Recommendation to Re-Elect Board Members; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – ON MAY 4, SUBMITTED STATEMENT FOR RECORD TO MULTIPLE CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES REGARDING CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT ANNOUNCED ON SEPT. 7, 2017; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Presses Equifax on Senior Executive Charged with Insider Trading; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX NAMES MARK BEGOR AS CEO; 02/04/2018 – Equifax has sent letters containing incorrect personal data to customers hit by the data breach. via @cnbctech; 24/04/2018 – Equifax Blends Consumer and Commercial Data to Deliver Substantial Small Business Risk Prediction; 14/03/2018 – ? Ex-Equifax executive charged after […]; 21/04/2018 – DJ Equifax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFX); 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA ALSO FILED CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JIN YING

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 33.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 25,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The hedge fund held 101,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83 million, up from 75,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $39.55. About 525,694 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Raises FY18 View To Rev $2.51B-$2.56B

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $176.50M for 23.96 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 100 shares. Aldebaran Fincl Inc holds 9,550 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.06% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Eaton Vance reported 67,750 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 80,587 were reported by Montag A &. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corp stated it has 56,967 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 3,002 shares. Transamerica, a Florida-based fund reported 10 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 41,266 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 0.02% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 346,297 shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 11,548 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 18,883 were reported by Company Fincl Bank. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 3.74M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Parkside Finance Financial Bank And Tru has 0.03% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 754 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.04% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equifax set to pay ~$700M to settle data breach probes – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Equifax Buys PayNet To Create ‘Premier Set Of Data’ In Private Credit Space – Benzinga” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Estimating The Fair Value Of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Equifax Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust: Equifax Settlement Could Lift Stock Overhang – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 1.87 million shares to 2.55M shares, valued at $18.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.17 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG).

More notable recent Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nu Skin +19% after strong earnings, upgrade – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend – Stockhouse” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Guidance, Shares Fall 20% – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 38,800 shares to 139,200 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 79,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,800 shares, and cut its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial reported 6,179 shares. Voloridge Investment Lc reported 28,261 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). 615,706 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc. Mirae Asset Invs stated it has 4,646 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). South Dakota Council reported 6,540 shares. Aristotle Boston Limited Liability Com stated it has 309,742 shares. New York-based Art Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Citigroup holds 32,155 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel has invested 0.08% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Fmr Limited Liability Corp owns 513 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 124,550 shares. 97,908 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Texas-based Bbva Compass State Bank has invested 0.02% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).