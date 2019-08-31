As Equifax Common Stock Usd2.50 (EFX) Stock Price Rose, Schroder Investment Management Group Decreased Stake by $21.31 Million; Arcadia Investment Management Decreased Its Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) as Share Price Rose

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 5,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 8,142 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 13,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $217.97. About 2.60 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s plans to expand its Nordic business; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Equifax Inc Common Stock Usd2.50 (EFX) by 93.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 180,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 193,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Equifax Inc Common Stock Usd2.50 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $146.38. About 540,848 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS IT IS COOPERATING WITH U.S. SEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION; 21/03/2018 – Equifax: Selander Makes Board 12 Directors; 14/03/2018 – SEC: EX-EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTION: Total Canadian Consumer Debt Climbs to Over $1.8 Trillion, but Delinquencies and Bankruptcies Edge Down; 15/03/2018 – After Equifax Breach, Credit Freeze Provision Comes at a Price; 20/03/2018 – J.D. Byrider Applies Equifax lgnite™, Increases Auto Buyer Approvals by 10 Percent; 20/03/2018 – J.D. Byrider Applies Equifax Ignite™, Increases Auto Buyer Approvals by 10 Percent; 14/03/2018 – SEC accuses ex-Equifax executive of insider trading; 14/03/2018 – RPT-EQUIFAX SAYS IT IS COOPERATING WITH U.S. SEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION; 25/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS NOTES ARE ISSUED PURSUANT TO INDENTURE DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE – SEC FILING

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $175.07M for 25.07 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.55 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.