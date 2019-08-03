As Eqty Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Honeywell International Lowered Stake; Cooper Cos (COO) Holder Integre Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 3,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 31,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, down from 35,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $126.52. About 316,277 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 3,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 6,203 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, down from 9,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $334.86. About 165,651 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; 26/04/2018 – GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN COOPER COMPANIES INC AS OF APRIL 16 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC COO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.62, REV VIEW $2.52 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018; 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.510B-$2.560B; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 0% or 26 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 90,179 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 76 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 9,647 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lasalle Inv Securities Limited holds 290,138 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 4,327 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 0.01% or 485,767 shares. Denali Advsr Limited Liability reported 55,500 shares. Vident Advisory Lc accumulated 0.06% or 9,866 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 62,510 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Fdx Advsr invested in 3,668 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 20,111 are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Limited Liability. Yorktown Management & Research invested in 0.1% or 2,800 shares.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2,755 shares to 92,308 shares, valued at $16.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 18,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastgroup Pptys Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.41M for 29.56 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,550 shares to 26,388 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 65,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Virtu Finl Inc.

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 earnings per share, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $156.38 million for 26.49 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 0.36% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). The New York-based Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 38,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited invested in 3,474 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 11,280 shares. Pitcairn Comm holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 1,078 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors has 1,360 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0% or 7,800 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 9,783 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0.04% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 359,031 shares. Trust Of Vermont has 93 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested in 0.02% or 1,402 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). The Michigan-based Ls Investment Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).