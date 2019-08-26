As Eqty Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Shares Rose, Honeywell International Has Trimmed by $414,960 Its Holding; As Ppg Industries (PPG) Share Price Rose, Ameriprise Financial Cut Position

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 3,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 31,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, down from 35,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $136.06. About 21,143 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 68,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 389,983 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.02M, down from 458,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $106.88. About 35,474 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 07/05/2018 – PPG Announces Leadership Changes in Aerospace Products Business; 21/04/2018 – DJ PPG Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPG); 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Net $353M; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Continues to Work Diligently to Complete the Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME ERRORS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.39; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Also Identified Improper Shifting of Pre-Tax Expense Between Qtrly Periods in 2017; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: 2016 Restructuring Program on Track to Realize $120M Annualized Savings by 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Honeywell Intl Inc has 1.4% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 31,408 shares. First Western Cap Management reported 4.92% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Aew Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 1.82% or 558,295 shares. Dean Ltd has invested 0.17% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). 144,008 are owned by Fil. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com owns 1,011 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 8,824 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 55,370 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp has 3.40 million shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability accumulated 30,256 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has 0.03% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 677,025 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.06% stake. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 1.33% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 18,690 shares to 75,724 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 3,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.41 million for 31.79 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Incorporated holds 0% or 19,834 shares. Cibc Corp holds 0.08% or 87,867 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares owns 2,560 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.08% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Greatmark Invest Prns holds 0.26% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 7,200 shares. 39,485 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Fragasso accumulated 8,371 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Wendell David Associate Inc invested in 0.22% or 12,457 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,990 shares. Trian Fund Mngmt Lp holds 5.98 million shares or 7.23% of its portfolio. Cohen Cap reported 6,880 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3,726 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn owns 125 shares. Temasek (Private) owns 1.35% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 1.73 million shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.79 million for 16.49 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.