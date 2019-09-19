As Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Stock Value Declined, Spirit Of America Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $994,400; As Watsco (WSO) Market Valuation Rose, Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Decreased by $326,000 Its Holding

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 22,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 217,953 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.74 million, down from 240,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.3. About 862,058 shares traded or 22.34% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q Net $177.2M

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $981,000, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $166.06. About 188,642 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500.

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $86.42 million for 18.45 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 6.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.14 per share. EQM’s profit will be $221.98 million for 7.55 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.05% EPS growth.

