As Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Stock Rose, Holder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Decreased by $5.64 Million Its Stake; As Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Shares Declined, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Decreased Stake by $1.07 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 71,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,912 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 182,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 811,273 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 7.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 122,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.84 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.15M, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 453,205 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 7.27 million shares to 8.18 million shares, valued at $104.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 519,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Com has 278,683 shares. Usca Ria Limited Co reported 30,505 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 161,400 shares. Cadence Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 422,391 shares or 1.76% of the stock. First Advsrs LP stated it has 0.02% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Zimmer Limited Partnership holds 0.53% or 965,664 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 84,597 shares. Conning holds 0.11% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 75,759 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Blackrock accumulated 0% or 443,411 shares. Ares Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 7,142 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Miller Howard Inc New York has invested 0.57% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Alps Advsrs Inc reported 2.57% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.00 million activity.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 23,028 shares to 2.96M shares, valued at $137.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 229,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Moreover, Utd Automobile Association has 0.05% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 42,948 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Amp Cap Invsts reported 0% stake. Natl Investment Service Inc Wi, Wisconsin-based fund reported 56,004 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc reported 890,168 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 76,923 shares. Amica Mutual Ins has invested 0.14% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa holds 115,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp has 2,480 shares. New York-based Indexiq Advisors Llc has invested 0.06% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Minnesota-based Foundry Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.63% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Nordea invested 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Stifel Corporation stated it has 729,837 shares.