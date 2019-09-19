As Eqt (EQT) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Sailingstone Capital Partners Cut by $3.29 Million Its Stake; Barrett Asset Management Raised Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Shares Declined

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 7,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 67,363 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.42M, up from 59,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $471.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $181.26. About 12.86M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 219,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.44M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.80% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 2.92M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK HAS ALSO RESIGNED FROM CO’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DAVID L. PORGES AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM – BOARDS OF EQT AND EACH OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP, AS WELL AS CONFLICTS COMMITTEES OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP, UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEALS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 23/05/2018 – EQT BUYS ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES EQM 2018 EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $1.6 BLN – $1.8 BLN; 13/03/2018 – EQT’S POTENTIAL SALE SAID TO VALUE HTL-STREFA AT ABOUT $500M; 16/05/2018 – EQT FUNDS, OWNERS OF SIVANTOS, AND THE TØPHOLM AND WESTERMANN FAMILIES, OWNERS OF WIDEX, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE AGREED TERMS TO MERGE THE TWO COMPANIES; 11/05/2018 – EQT Credit and Ardian Private Debt Provide Financing for Hg’s Investment in MediFox

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio C (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 316,103 shares to 77,987 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk by 646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,554 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EQT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 235.60 million shares or 3.08% more from 228.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mengis Cap Management has 0.15% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 30,080 shares. D E Shaw & Company has invested 0.22% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). 688,677 are owned by Citigroup Incorporated. Sound Shore Mgmt Inc Ct reported 5.75M shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 2,674 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,000 are held by Cidel Asset Inc. Hartford Invest Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 45,752 shares. Nwq Investment Management Com Limited Company holds 2.11M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 196,760 shares. 10,612 are owned by Bokf Na. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank owns 4,193 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4.57M were accumulated by Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd has 2.86M shares. S&Co invested in 1.02% or 588,759 shares. Shelton Capital Management reported 24,017 shares.