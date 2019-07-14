As Eqt (EQT) Stock Price Rose, Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Upped Its Position by $11.17 Million; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Boosted Its Jabil Circuit (JBL) Position by $1.55 Million; Valuation Rose

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Eqt Corporation (EQT) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 558,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.74M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.31M, up from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Eqt Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.82. About 5.02 million shares traded or 23.62% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp President, CEO Steven Schlotterbeck Resigns; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 11/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Credit and Ardian Private Debt provide financing for Hgs investment in MediFox; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp Recorded $2.3B Non-Cash Impairment Chg in 1Q for Huron and Permian Plays; 10/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT V and VI to sell Broadnet, Norways leading alternative fiber-based data communications provider, to EQT Infrastructure III; 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Commun; Will Combine Assets With Lumos Networks; 26/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT MID-MARKET CREDIT SV S.A. ISSUES INTEREST PAYMENTS; 10/04/2018 – EQT V AND Vl TO SELL BROADNET, NORWAY’S LEADING ALTERNATIVE FIBER-BASED DATA COMMUNICATIONS PROVIDER, TO EQT INFRASTRUCTURE lll; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM – EQM ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EQT TO ACQUIRE ITS OLYMPUS GATHERING SYSTEM, ITS 75% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE GATHERING SYSTEM

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Jabil Circuit Inc (JBL) by 34.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 55,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 215,346 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, up from 160,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Jabil Circuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 683,075 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 2.59% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.84% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 24/04/2018 – Jabil Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire, Effective Aug. 31; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW AGREEMENT WILL EXPAND PRODUCTION TO JABIL’S OPERATIONS IN GUADALAJARA, MEXICO; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 38c; 25/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Beiersdorf, Jabil; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 26/03/2018 – Jabil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – IGNORE: JABIL CFO RETIREMENT REPORTED APRIL 24; 15/03/2018 – JABIL SEES 3Q REV. $4.75B TO $5.05B, EST. $4.79B; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Realizes Distributed Manufacturing Vision with New Additive Manufacturing Network

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “EQT’s Independent Director Nominees Urge Shareholders to Vote â€œFORâ€ All 12 EQT Nominees – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Robbins Arroyo LLP: EQT Corporation (EQT) Sued for Misleading Shareholders – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EQT Provides Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results and Announces Additional Savings under Target 10% Initiative – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EQT CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation – EQT – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 16,498 shares to 220,346 shares, valued at $17.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. by 52,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,594 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by Centofanti Erin R.. The insider Rice Daniel J. IV bought $21,259. McNally Robert Joseph had bought 1,496 shares worth $28,574 on Tuesday, February 19. On Tuesday, February 19 the insider Smith David Joseph bought $320,208. Lushko Jonathan M. had bought 7,903 shares worth $150,473 on Tuesday, February 19. On Monday, April 1 Cary A. Bray Jr. bought $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 1,205 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% or 1.22 million shares. Hartford Fincl Management has invested 0.03% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Fifth Third State Bank owns 231 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 553,456 are held by S&Co Incorporated. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 612,733 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 400 shares stake. Ls Invest Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 13,625 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 88,526 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 10,400 shares. Central National Bank Tru stated it has 700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Finance Advantage Incorporated owns 550 shares. Birch Run Cap LP holds 123,000 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. 452,228 were reported by University Of Notre Dame Du Lac. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.02% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Gru Llp reported 111,424 shares stake. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Millennium Ltd Llc reported 0.04% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Bluecrest Capital Management accumulated 0.02% or 15,258 shares. American Group accumulated 281,143 shares. Bankshares Of America De stated it has 813,438 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Kemnay Advisory Svcs reported 0% stake. Paloma Partners Mgmt Communications holds 29,887 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 158,823 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Stifel Financial has invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.16% or 10,500 shares. Fairpointe Lc owns 2.68M shares. Sei Investments reported 84,981 shares stake.

More notable recent Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Risky Is TTM Technologies? – The Motley Fool” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Jabil: A Cheap Stock Levered To Robotics And Factory Automation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Jabil Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Analysts adjust Jabil targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.