As Eqt (EQT) Stock Price Declined, Holder Sailingstone Capital Partners Trimmed Stake by $3.29 Million; As Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Shares Declined, Mill Road Capital Management Boosted Holding by $429,820

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 219,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.44M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 4.82M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 24/04/2018 – EQT TO SELL E.l.S. AIRCRAFT GROUP’S AVIATION OPERATIONS BUSINESS TO QINETIQ; 08/05/2018 – EQT Corp Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 23/04/2018 – DJ EQT Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQT); 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQGP HAS ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EQT TO ACQUIRE ITS OWNERSHIP OF RMP IDRS FOR 36.3 MLN EQGP COMMON UNITS; 30/04/2018 – EQT Sells Piab For SEK6.95B; 30/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT to sell global industrial automation company Piab; 17/04/2018 – EQT Corp Presenting at Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES EQT.AX RIC)- EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 214,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.93M market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.22. About 15,061 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 140.00% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -255.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EQT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 235.60 million shares or 3.08% more from 228.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 17,090 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0% or 28 shares. Cibc Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15,389 shares. Northern accumulated 2.06M shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.04% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Raymond James Financial Services Advisors accumulated 10,047 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.04% or 173,406 shares. Menta Cap Limited Co reported 0.31% stake. Raymond James holds 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 66,734 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Tci Wealth has 463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Global Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 17,920 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 0.05% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 74,776 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 77,395 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 0.45 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold HBP shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 0.49% more from 11.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp reported 320,106 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 12,369 shares. Perritt Cap Management Incorporated reported 0.55% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Private Advisor Gru Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 20,192 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 40,446 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 374 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Vanguard Grp Inc owns 630,025 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Lc holds 0% or 49,688 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). First Manhattan has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Northern has 41,209 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,000 were reported by Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 25 shares. The Missouri-based Cutter Brokerage Inc has invested 0.01% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $69,019 activity.