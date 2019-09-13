As Eqt (EQT) Stock Declined, S&Co Increased by $529,545 Its Stake; Griffin Asset Management Has Lifted Its Cerner (CERN) Holding by $482,165

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 35,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 588,759 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.31M, up from 553,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 1.56 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM SEES NET INCOME FOR 2018 OF $0.70 BLN – $0.80 BLN, FOR 2019 $0.95 BLN – $1.05 BLN; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 15/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: President resigns from EQT natural gas company; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES EQT.AX RIC)- EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Well Positioned to Advance Strategy, Implement Separation Plan; 18/04/2018 – EQT CORP EQT.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.03/SHR; 15/05/2018 – JANA EXITED EQT, LBRDK, CMCSA, FB, DWDP IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 65.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 6,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 16,705 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, up from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $68.5. About 272,847 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EQT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 235.60 million shares or 3.08% more from 228.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 94,000 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 34,274 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 1.24M shares. Raymond James & owns 66,734 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 200,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 75,670 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 0.01% stake. Shine Inv Advisory Service Incorporated holds 0% or 124 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management LP has 0.01% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 104,443 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Birch Run Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.67% or 123,000 shares. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com Ltd has 0.04% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 12,800 shares. Petrus Tru Lta holds 0.04% or 15,456 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 45,993 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EQT Shareholder Alert: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of EQT Corporation Investors – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, CAH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 87% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EQT CORPORATION 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation – EQT – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Are Hoping For A Great Rice 2.0 At EQT Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $493,827 activity. Smith Jimmi Sue bought 6,000 shares worth $118,740. $21,259 worth of stock was bought by Rice Daniel J. IV on Monday, April 1. $22,503 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by MacCleary Gerald F.. Another trade for 12,660 shares valued at $263,328 was made by McNally Robert Joseph on Friday, March 29. Shares for $161,745 were bought by Centofanti Erin R. on Friday, March 29.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $785.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited Adr (TCEHY) by 15,211 shares to 6,852 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 24,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,016 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.