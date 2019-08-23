As Eqt (EQT) Stock Declined, Holder Canyon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $28.08 Million; Green Street Investors Has Decreased Its Position in Cubesmart (CUBE) as Share Value Rose

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 23,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 387,857 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43 million, down from 411,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.41. About 687,920 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 3.99M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.76 million, down from 5.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 4.89M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EQT TO SELL MONGSTAD GROUP; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 10/04/2018 – EQT V AND Vl TO SELL BROADNET, NORWAY’S LEADING ALTERNATIVE FIBER-BASED DATA COMMUNICATIONS PROVIDER, TO EQT INFRASTRUCTURE lll; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES RIC) – THE BUYER IS A REAL ESTATE INVESTOR SPECIALIZED ON OIL AND GAS CLUSTERS, FOUNDED BY NORWEGIAN PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTOR HITECVISION; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp President, CEO Steven Schlotterbeck Resigns; 05/04/2018 – EQT Mid Market Europe to Invest in BBS Automation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 78,527 were accumulated by Ubs Oconnor Ltd Co. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.46% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). 91 are held by Tarbox Family Office. Sei Invests has invested 0.06% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp has 539,889 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0.02% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 93,499 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Co invested in 2.58M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bailard Inc invested in 0.02% or 8,750 shares. Bokf Na has 0.06% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Duff & Phelps Management stated it has 1.37M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Bb&T Limited, a Virginia-based fund reported 8,132 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia owns 536,796 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.76 million for 20.59 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $612,567 activity. $22,503 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by MacCleary Gerald F. on Monday, April 1. On Friday, March 29 the insider Centofanti Erin R. bought $161,745. Another trade for 1,025 shares valued at $21,259 was bought by Rice Daniel J. IV. Cary A. Bray Jr. also bought $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares. McNally Robert Joseph also bought $263,328 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Friday, March 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advisors invested in 4,420 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 0.1% or 191,855 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Iridian Asset Management Limited Com Ct owns 0.01% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 40,765 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.09% stake. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 3.27M shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability holds 0% or 18,994 shares. 68,200 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Us Bancshares De holds 21,598 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Limited Partnership reported 11,334 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) owns 65 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Gru Inc has 0.01% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 571,049 shares.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 20.95M shares to 36.89M shares, valued at $69.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 6.99M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (Prn).