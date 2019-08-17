As Eqt (EQT) Stock Declined, Beach Point Capital Management LP Trimmed by $5.30 Million Its Stake; As Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Market Valuation Rose, Wesbanco Bank Boosted by $822,158 Its Stake

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 27.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 264,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 712,762 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.78M, down from 977,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.01% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 4.15 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 26/04/2018 – US natural gas producer EQT to sell midstream assets; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 11/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Real Estate acquires mixed-use property in central Stockholm; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQGP HAS ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EQT TO ACQUIRE ITS OWNERSHIP OF RMP IDRS FOR 36.3 MLN EQGP COMMON UNITS; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SAYS NEXT STEP ON STRUCTURE IS SPIN OFF OF NEWCO; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII TO ACQUIRE ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT; 30/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT to sell global industrial automation company Piab

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 6,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 89,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, up from 83,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $127. About 1.79M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 6,160 shares to 62,812 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher (NYSE:DHR) by 3,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,049 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares (IWP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. 16,800 shares were bought by Smith David Joseph, worth $320,208. On Tuesday, February 19 Lushko Jonathan M. bought $150,473 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 7,903 shares. On Friday, February 22 Jenkins Donald M. bought $111,895 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 5,750 shares. 1,085 shares were bought by MacCleary Gerald F., worth $22,503 on Monday, April 1. Centofanti Erin R. bought 7,765 shares worth $161,745. Cary A. Bray Jr. bought 1,205 shares worth $24,992.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.