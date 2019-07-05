As Eqt (EQT) Shares Rose, Holder Cannell Peter B & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding; Diodes (DIOD) Position Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Diodes Inc (DIOD) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 12,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,085 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 66,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Diodes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 167,872 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 11.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 08/05/2018 – Diodes Expects Continued Strong Growth in the 2Q; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$308M; 27/03/2018 – Global Lasers (Other Than Laser Diodes) Market Report 2018 – Analysis & Forecasts 2007-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Diodes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – 2018 Global Market Report on lndicator Panels lncorporating Liquid Crystal Devices (LTD) or Light Emitting Diodes (LED) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 06/03/2018 – MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMICs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 23/03/2018 – Global Market Report on Photosensitive Semiconductor Devices; Light Emitting Diodes 2018-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diodes Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIOD)

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Eqt Corporation (EQT) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 145,275 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, down from 165,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 2.14 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp President, CEO Steven Schlotterbeck Resigns; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – STREAMLINING TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO BOTH EQM AND EQGP’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII TO ACQUIRE ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT; 15/03/2018 – EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 31/05/2018 – EQT CORP – EVALUATING POTENTIAL SALE OF NON-CORE PRODUCTION & RELATED GATHERING & PIPELINE ASSETS IN HURON PLAY; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES 2019 EQM EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $0.9 BLN – $1.1 BLN; 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ADDED TER, VICI, CVLT, TVPT, EQT IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES RIC) – PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE TRANSACTION VALUE; 17/04/2018 – EQT Corp Presenting at Conference May 17

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.04% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 74,617 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 56,512 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.02% or 90,770 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,375 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited owns 0.01% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 33,825 shares. Cibc Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). 1.95M are owned by Victory Mngmt Inc. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc owns 2,623 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hartford Fin Mngmt has invested 0.03% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0% stake. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 115 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 101,832 shares.

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EQT Provides Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results and Announces Additional Savings under Target 10% Initiative – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – EQT Corporation (EQT) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Anheuser-Busch, FedEx Corporation, EQT Corporation, and Sunlands Technology Group and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 93.18% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.44 per share. EQT’s profit will be $7.67 million for 125.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -96.39% negative EPS growth.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. Another trade for 1,085 shares valued at $22,503 was made by MacCleary Gerald F. on Monday, April 1. Lushko Jonathan M. bought $150,473 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Tuesday, February 19. The insider McNally Robert Joseph bought 12,660 shares worth $263,328. 1,205 shares were bought by Cary A. Bray Jr., worth $24,992. Shares for $111,895 were bought by Jenkins Donald M.. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $118,740 was made by Smith Jimmi Sue on Thursday, March 14.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,490 shares to 46,955 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 124,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold DIOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.26 million shares or 0.57% less from 40.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Management Ltd Com holds 43,210 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 11,680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. James Inv stated it has 0.05% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Legal General Group Inc Public Lc has 0% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Nordea Management Ab owns 0.01% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 147,215 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 554,669 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 61,525 shares. Moreover, Amer Int Grp has 0% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 30,441 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% or 551,794 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Oak Limited Oh owns 16,535 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moody Bank Trust Division has 0% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 138 shares. 336,974 were accumulated by Principal Fincl Grp. 10,268 are owned by Piedmont Inv Advsr.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penumbra Inc by 24,205 shares to 5,722 shares, valued at $841,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Foods Corp (NYSE:HSY) by 22,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,571 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).