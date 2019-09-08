As Eqt (EQT) Shares Declined, Holder Cannell Peter B & Company Has Cut Its Holding; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Miller Investment Management LP Has Increased Stake

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Eqt Corporation (EQT) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 145,275 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, down from 165,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 6.10M shares traded or 9.51% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/03/2018 – EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Schlotterbeck Resigns for Personal Reasons, Steps Down From Board; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp Swings to Loss, Sets Out Midstream Separation; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF POLAND’S HTL-STREFA; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – EQT IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING 37% SPORTRADAR STAKE: MANAGER MAG; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – EQM EXPECTS TO ALSO BORROW UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY TO FINANCE 2018 EXPANSION CAPEX, MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EACH HOLDER OF COMMON UNIT OF RMP WILL RECEIVE 0.3319 UNITS OF EQM, REPRESENTING EQUITY VALUE OF $2.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 14,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE GENDER PAY GAP IS 36%; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TO HIRE PEOPLE, LEND TO BUSINESS IN CHINA; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $139 Mn Of Prime Jumbo Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust From 2015 To 2017; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/03/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $130; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 11/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 140.00% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -255.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,818 were reported by Whittier Tru Communication. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co reported 35,837 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.07% or 68,200 shares in its portfolio. Canyon Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 2% or 3.99M shares. Birchview Cap Limited Partnership owns 0.15% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 11,300 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 2,623 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). United Automobile Association accumulated 39,309 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 96,509 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.03% or 94,000 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Asset Mgmt holds 11,977 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 0.01% stake. Savings Bank owns 16,005 shares.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,163 shares to 213,839 shares, valued at $29.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Information (NYSE:FIS) by 3,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $612,567 activity. Rice Daniel J. IV had bought 1,025 shares worth $21,259. On Thursday, March 14 the insider Smith Jimmi Sue bought $118,740. 1,205 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $24,992 were bought by Cary A. Bray Jr.. McNally Robert Joseph bought $263,328 worth of stock. $22,503 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by MacCleary Gerald F..

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 3,388 shares to 6,776 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 8,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,463 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

