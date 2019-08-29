As Eqt (EQT) Share Price Declined, Sound Shore Management Upped Holding by $2.69 Million; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Upped Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $35.61 Million; Market Value Rose

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Eqt Corporation (EQT) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 134,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 5.79 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.01 million, up from 5.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 7.26M shares traded or 38.62% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 24/04/2018 – EQT TO SELL E.l.S. AIRCRAFT GROUP’S AVIATION OPERATIONS BUSINESS TO QINETIQ; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Confident About Operational Prospects; 21/05/2018 – EQT’S FUND VI HAS SOLD ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN TERVEYSTALO; 10/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT V and VI to sell Broadnet, Norways leading alternative fiber-based data communications provider, to EQT Infrastructure III; 27/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Infrastructure to sell IslaLink to Fiera Infrastructure; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Communications; Will Combine Assets with Lumos Networks; 18/04/2018 – EQT CORP EQT.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.03/SHR; 06/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: WILLKIE FARR & GALLAGHER LLP: WILLKIE ADVISES EQT ON ITS ACQUISITION OF BBS AUTOMATION; 23/05/2018 – EQT BUYS ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 223.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 186,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 270,050 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.85 million, up from 83,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $200.42. About 1.41M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – IRAN DEAL WITHDRAWAL, ALONG WITH RISING TENSION IN OTHER OIL PRODUCING COUNTRIES, MEANS RISK FOR OIL PRICES ‘SKEWED TO THE UPSIDE’ – GOLDMAN SACHS; 25/04/2018 – Booking Holdings to Attend the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS SOVEREIGN BALANCE SHEETS LOOK RISKY; 27/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $255; 08/03/2018 – SABADELL SABE.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2.1 EUROS FROM 1.91 EUROS; 13/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +0.6% In Mar 10 Wk; 17/04/2018 – Tomorrow on @SquawkCNBC: @WilfredFrost sits down with Goldman Sachs chairman & CEO Lloyd Blankfein for an exclusive interview; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO at Goldman Sachs; Harvey Schwartz to retire; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corporation by 4.27 million shares to 5.49 million shares, valued at $144.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 101,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.65M shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $612,567 activity. $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by Cary A. Bray Jr.. Shares for $161,745 were bought by Centofanti Erin R. on Friday, March 29. The insider MacCleary Gerald F. bought $22,503. Shares for $118,740 were bought by Smith Jimmi Sue. The insider McNally Robert Joseph bought $263,328.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings.

