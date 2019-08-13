As Eqt (EQT) Share Price Declined, Bridgewater Associates LP Upped Position; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Valuation Declined, Holder Glenview Capital Management Has Cut by $37.08 Million Its Position

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 7.49M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.08M, down from 8.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.92. About 5.10M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 34,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.34M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.41. About 4.15 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 10/04/2018 – EQT V AND Vl TO SELL BROADNET, NORWAY’S LEADING ALTERNATIVE FIBER-BASED DATA COMMUNICATIONS PROVIDER, TO EQT INFRASTRUCTURE lll; 08/05/2018 – EQT Corp Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM – BOARDS OF EQT AND EACH OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP, AS WELL AS CONFLICTS COMMITTEES OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP, UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEALS; 16/05/2018 – EQT Corp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Communications; Will Combine Assets with Lumos Networks; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF POLAND’S HTL-STREFA; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 13/03/2018 – EQT’S POTENTIAL SALE SAID TO VALUE HTL-STREFA AT ABOUT $500M; 10/04/2018 – EQT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN MAY 2018; 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ADDED TER, VICI, CVLT, TVPT, EQT IN 1Q: 13F

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 403,977 shares to 28,466 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 23,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,796 shares, and cut its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Prtnrs Lc owns 574,940 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 202,649 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 252,685 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Beach Point Management Limited Partnership has 3.66% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 712,762 shares. Hartford Investment owns 0.03% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 45,752 shares. D E Shaw & Company Incorporated invested 0.31% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Principal Grp reported 0.02% stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 515,840 shares. Smith Asset Group Inc Lp reported 2,050 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 10.27 million shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 4,035 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd stated it has 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Intll Gru holds 0.04% or 508,160 shares. Kensico Cap Mgmt has invested 3.78% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. $263,328 worth of stock was bought by McNally Robert Joseph on Friday, March 29. The insider Jenkins Donald M. bought $111,895. Smith David Joseph bought $320,208 worth of stock or 16,800 shares. Cary A. Bray Jr. bought 1,205 shares worth $24,992. 1,085 shares valued at $22,503 were bought by MacCleary Gerald F. on Monday, April 1. On Friday, March 29 the insider Centofanti Erin R. bought $161,745.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.04% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2.01 million shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 3,492 shares. 24,248 are held by Captrust Advisors. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 101,161 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr, Arizona-based fund reported 2,162 shares. Intact Investment Mngmt Inc has 128,400 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 10.23 million were accumulated by Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Johnson reported 243 shares. Centre Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 251,950 were accumulated by Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Limited Company. Holt Advisors Ltd Dba Holt Ptnrs LP has 20,197 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 13.61 million shares or 9.43% of its portfolio. Sei Invs holds 362,936 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Canyon Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 4.97M shares for 3.44% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2.96 million shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. On Monday, August 5 CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,000 shares. Shares for $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400 on Thursday, August 8.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.14 million shares to 3.24 million shares, valued at $286.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 649,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.