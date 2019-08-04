As Eqt (EQT) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Canyon Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $28.08 Million; Ims Capital Management Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Position as Share Value Declined

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 3.99 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.76M, down from 5.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 5.38 million shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES EQM 2018 EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $1.6 BLN – $1.8 BLN; 26/04/2018 – US natural gas producer EQT to sell midstream assets; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Confident About Operational Prospects; 27/04/2018 – EQT INFRASTRUCTURE TO SELL ISLALINK TO FIERA INFRASTRUCTURE; 26/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT MID-MARKET CREDIT SV S.A. ISSUES INTEREST PAYMENTS; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM AND RMP HAVE ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH EQM WILL ACQUIRE RMP IN A UNIT-FOR-UNIT TRANSACTION; 23/05/2018 – EQT ACQUIRES ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT; 22/03/2018 – EQT IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING 37% SPORTRADAR STAKE: MANAGER MAG; 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 23/05/2018 – EQT BUYS ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 307 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 1,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Amazon does have a natural advantage with its highest security clearance; 06/03/2018 – Walmart now makes and sells meal kits in stores, taking on competitors like Blue Apron and Amazon. Via @verge:; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Reveals Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members (Video); 03/04/2018 – TRUMP: AMAZON SHOULD PAY POST OFFICE COSTS, NOT U.S. TAXPAYER; 11/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs:; 15/03/2018 – Once Amazon moves into Vietnam, it will compete with a million people selling goods through Facebook; 08/03/2018 – Digiday: The Rundown: Amazon advertising delivers; 09/05/2018 – Telecommunications Companies Modernize, Diversify in Face of Competition; 02/04/2018 – For couponers, Amazon’s Whole Foods takeover could be the end of an era; 25/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Raises Concerns Over Tech and Surveillance (Video)

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 2.7% stake. Consolidated Investment Gp Limited holds 1,250 shares. Dakota Wealth Management stated it has 4,691 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Coe Ltd Liability Com owns 1,609 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Ctc has 221,203 shares. Waverton Invest Mgmt Limited holds 78,487 shares. Granite Inv Ltd Llc stated it has 1.81% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nomura Holdings has 0.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cullinan Associates invested in 0.47% or 3,513 shares. 182,683 were reported by Prudential Public Ltd. Moreover, Td Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 45 shares. New Jersey-based Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Llc has invested 1.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fcg Ltd Liability reported 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mcf Lc has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Duquesne Family Office Llc reported 5.87% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74 million and $122.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 EPS, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 2.93 million shares to 9.70M shares, valued at $205.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 7.61M shares in the quarter, for a total of 77.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. 12,660 shares were bought by McNally Robert Joseph, worth $263,328 on Friday, March 29. Rice Daniel J. IV bought 1,025 shares worth $21,259. Jenkins Donald M. bought $111,895 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Friday, February 22. Lushko Jonathan M. had bought 7,903 shares worth $150,473. Another trade for 1,205 shares valued at $24,992 was made by Cary A. Bray Jr. on Monday, April 1. The insider Smith David Joseph bought $320,208.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 0.07% or 74,776 shares in its portfolio. Hartford invested 0.03% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Parkside Finance Savings Bank And accumulated 0% or 111 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Mason Street Advisors Lc invested in 135,475 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 90,295 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 3.53 million shares. 11,671 are held by Lmr Llp. 390,315 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. Trexquant Inv LP holds 124,051 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 26,895 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Birch Run Cap Advisors Lp has 0.81% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 123,000 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP stated it has 1.22 million shares. Principal Grp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).