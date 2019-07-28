As Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Valuation Rose, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raised Its Position; D R Horton (DHI) Shareholder Long Pond Capital LP Has Raised Position by $474.08 Million

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 1488.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 11.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.34M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510.62 million, up from 776,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61B market cap company. It closed at $44.5 lastly. It is down 1.24% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 146.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,090 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 471,519 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q Net $177.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Advsr invested in 0.02% or 1,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.35% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 432,792 shares. 84,597 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Salient Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.04 million shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.13% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Virtu Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 14,428 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Co owns 4.48 million shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. 8.23 million are held by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 844,207 shares. Ares Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7,142 shares. Ameritas Partners Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 428 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Lc holds 0.04% or 42,265 shares in its portfolio. 227 were accumulated by Financial Svcs Corp. Tortoise Limited Liability invested in 3.95% or 13.84 million shares.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 10,760 shares to 20,044 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 5,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,612 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $120,589 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Hewatt Michael W sold $120,589 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 110,154 are owned by Cornercap Inv Counsel. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 88,341 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp holds 349,698 shares. Scout Investments has 526,155 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. 53,554 are held by Carret Asset Limited Liability Company. Envestnet Asset accumulated 235,856 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 0.09% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 16,260 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 183,805 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Corporation stated it has 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Ssi Inv reported 6,059 shares stake. Hourglass Capital Lc invested 0.11% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Ameriprise Incorporated has 0.06% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 2.12 million shares to 2.76 million shares, valued at $229.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 485,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS).

