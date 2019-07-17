As Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Valuation Rose, Eagle Global Advisors Raised Holding by $15.67 Million; Comcast New (CMCSA) Position Maintained by Advisory Alpha Llc

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 465 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,924 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $254.26M, up from 5,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 3.20M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast races to secure regulatory, political approval for Sky deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Work to Finance All-Cash Offer, Make Key Regulatory Filings Is Well Advanced; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – ADOPTION OF POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AND COMCAST COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Sky TV Bid Belies a Shift Away From Video in the U.S; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 09/03/2018 – Sharenet: Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 12/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: NBC News is reporting six people injured, one dead in Paris knife attack; suspect shot dead by police; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 501.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 340,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 408,591 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.87M, up from 67,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.9. About 66,687 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Isn’t Forecasting Any Additional Public Equity Issuance at Least Through 2020; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement With EQT GP Holdings to Acquire Olympus Gathering Syste; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Comcast (CMCSA) Down 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Comcast: A Symphony Of Content And Platforms – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Stock Reports for Apple, Comcast & Morgan Stanley – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FreeWheel and Centro Partner to Give Agencies a New End-to-End, Automated Solution for Digital Media Campaigns – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Staying out of Antitrust Hearings Only Can Benefit Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (ACIM) by 74 shares to 3,644 shares, valued at $286.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,269 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. Shares for $30,036 were sold by Murdock Daniel C..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.68% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 179,508 are owned by Ftb Advsrs. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 878,656 shares. James Invest Rech has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sageworth Trust invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Holderness Invs stated it has 0.65% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Dc reported 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 1.93% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cordasco Fincl Networks owns 1,284 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc stated it has 37,231 shares. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Midas Mngmt stated it has 1.2% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 78,855 shares. Creative Planning owns 312,827 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 55,220 shares.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 60,970 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $67.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,695 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 0.01% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). American Fincl Group Inc has 0.06% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). 55,000 are held by Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Com. First Advsrs LP invested in 228,757 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3.95% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Eagle Glob Ltd has invested 0.74% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Moreover, Century has 0.02% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 1.60M shares. Citadel Advsr Lc reported 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 146,200 shares. 710,541 are held by Advisory Incorporated. Westwood Holdings Gru owns 0.08% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 172,135 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 60,354 shares in its portfolio. 131,000 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 4,626 shares in its portfolio.