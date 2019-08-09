As Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Upped Holding; Citigroup (C) Holder Portland Investment Counsel Has Decreased Position by $1.72 Million

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 27,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 325,612 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26 million, down from 353,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.74. About 13.32M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – Citi hires ex-Deutsche, HSBC banker; 29/03/2018 – GHANA TO SAVE $60M YEARLY FROM EXTENDING KARPOWER DEAL: CITI FM; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, BARCLAYS, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 02/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENT ORDERS ARREST OF FOOTBALL BODY HEAD: CITI FM; 15/05/2018 – Citigroup at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – ASCENTIAL PLC ASCL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES FAIR VALUE TO 475P FROM 435P; 06/04/2018 – INDITEX ITX.MC : CITIGROUP REMOVES FROM CITI FOCUS LIST EUROPE

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 146.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 11,090 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 595,997 shares traded or 7.61% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement With EQT GP Holdings to Acquire Olympus Gathering Syste; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 99,046 shares to 106,999 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.49B for 8.38 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of stock was sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Llc New York invested in 4,874 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 17.31M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. Clal Insur Enter stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Horan Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 654 shares. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.36% or 36,492 shares. Moreover, Rockshelter Mngmt Llc has 3.92% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 181,671 shares. Redwood Cap Management Ltd Company holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 770,000 shares. Sigma Planning has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Farmers Tru Company has 0.93% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 52,855 shares. Moreover, Prio Wealth Lp has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,765 shares. 8,353 are held by Exane Derivatives. Associated Banc owns 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,690 shares. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Assetmark owns 5,143 shares.

