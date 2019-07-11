As Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Tiedemann Wealth Management Decreased Holding by $4.72 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder Junto Capital Management LP Decreased Holding by $9.37 Million

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 80,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,118 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.91M, down from 520,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 24.20M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 102,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, down from 119,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $43.52. About 854,405 shares traded or 86.56% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Williams Jones & Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 7,261 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 4,800 shares. 13,602 were accumulated by Us Bancshares De. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 84,597 shares. Mariner Llc reported 50,174 shares. Bokf Na holds 19,900 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma accumulated 0.03% or 1.79M shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi stated it has 1,000 shares. Advisory Research owns 710,541 shares. King Luther Cap Management reported 0% stake. 224,120 were reported by Citigroup. Kayne Anderson Cap Advsr LP has 1.21% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Hite Hedge Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 841,417 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited has invested 0.04% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM).

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “2018 K-1 Tax Package Availability for EQM, RMP, and EQGP – Business Wire” on March 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Getting To Yes – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EQM Midstream: 10% Dividend Growth, An Opportunity That Does Not Surface Every Day – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Update From Zombieland – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EQM Midstream Partners’ 10.5% Yield Is Safe – For Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 11.93% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.09 per share. EQM’s profit will be $195.53 million for 11.33 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.46% negative EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 17,810 shares to 259,702 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eversource Energy by 9,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stelac Advisory Svcs has 0.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Grp has invested 2.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ulysses Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 254,000 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & owns 64,425 shares. Vision Cap has invested 1.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tealwood Asset Mgmt holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,218 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd reported 3.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 743,649 shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited reported 2.38% stake. Epoch Investment Prtnrs holds 3.85% or 7.48M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 3.45M shares. Moreover, General Amer Investors has 4.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weitz Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,500 shares. Axiom Ltd De has invested 3.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Richard Bernstein Advsr Llc holds 239,875 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 325,132 shares to 530,706 shares, valued at $42.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 436,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).