As Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Stock Rose, Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Raised Holding; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined, Holder Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Lifted Its Position

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 81.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 41,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,529 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 51,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 472,956 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 14,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,874 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.01 million, up from 169,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.73M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 432,792 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 14,204 shares. Rafferty Asset Management reported 51,287 shares stake. Nwq Inv Management Communication Ltd Com has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Co owns 0.04% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 42,265 shares. Fincl Svcs has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Mariner Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 63,492 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 45,903 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Walnut Private Equity Prtn Lc reported 3.22% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Guggenheim has 0.02% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Birchview Capital Limited Partnership invested 1.45% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). New York-based Md Sass Investors has invested 0.28% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM).

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96 million and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fincl In has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreno Evelyn V has 1.1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 85,685 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 10,287 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp owns 10,184 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Llc reported 2.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Charles Schwab Inv Management, California-based fund reported 6.70M shares. Sun Life Finance reported 42,570 shares. 33,609 were reported by Cleararc Capital. Voloridge Mgmt holds 405,304 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 5,562 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group Incorporated holds 3,295 shares. Wms reported 5,464 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Welch Group Inc Ltd Company owns 9,705 shares. Cornerstone Capital owns 1.49% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 207,499 shares.