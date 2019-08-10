As Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Stock Price Declined, Williams Jones & Associates Cut Stake by $869,078; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Boosted Eog Res (EOG) Position

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 25,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 70,560 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 45,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 2.41 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 18,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 42,265 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 61,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 323,228 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Md Sass Invsts Service holds 0.28% or 38,500 shares. Cincinnati Ins reported 0.04% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.02% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 41,991 shares. Duff Phelps invested in 0.04% or 64,706 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Co reported 0.05% stake. First Republic Inv Management invested in 0% or 12,627 shares. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Blackrock Inc reported 443,411 shares stake. Miller Howard Ny reported 0.57% stake. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 612 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 844,207 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Ares Management Limited Company stated it has 7,142 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma owns 1.79 million shares.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 40,879 shares to 201,130 shares, valued at $36.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idexx Labs Inc Com (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 61,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Monetta Fincl invested in 15,000 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2,484 shares. Everett Harris Communication Ca accumulated 2,668 shares. Hudson Bay Cap LP has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co invested in 56,531 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 1,672 shares. Citizens Northern reported 9,013 shares. Hills National Bank Trust Communications has 18,703 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 0.26% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Colonial Tru Advsrs owns 6,160 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Barclays Pcl holds 0.1% or 1.60 million shares. Covington Cap Management reported 87,042 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Lc invested in 0.24% or 5,137 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.1% or 269,500 shares in its portfolio.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1,990 shares to 42,810 shares, valued at $7.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,204 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.