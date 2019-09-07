As Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Harvest Fund Advisors Trimmed by $62.45 Million Its Position; Courage Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) as Share Price Declined

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 2.65M shares traded or 285.64% up from the average. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Net $50.8M; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY – ON MARCH 29 CO ENTERED THIRD REFINANCING FACILITIES AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 31, 2012; 08/03/2018 TIMING: ACADIA HEALTHCARE SETS LENDER CALL 12PM ET VIA BOFAML; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 12/04/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Announces Opening of De Novo Residential Treatment Facility Southstone Behavioral Health; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 08/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: Acadia Healthcare $477.3m TLB-1, $921.1m TLB-2; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Elysium, stable outlook

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 90.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 137,717 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 592,053 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $48.05 million for 12.53 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 2.78 million shares to 11.24M shares, valued at $407.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 1.38 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 6.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.14 per share. EQM’s profit will be $221.97 million for 6.65 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.05% EPS growth.