As Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Trimmed by $4.72 Million Its Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Peconic Partners Lowered Position

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 102,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 17,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, down from 119,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.92. About 446,641 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q Net $177.2M; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 2,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 6,825 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $211.6. About 15.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes a Step on Payment of Back Taxes to Ireland; 01/05/2018 – Apple said it sold 52.2 million iPhones in the quarter ended March, up from 51 million a year ago; 16/04/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Pretty please… “Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?”; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Is Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million Jury Award from Samsung in iPhone Patent Battle; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part ll”

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 21,900 shares to 51,900 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 7.85 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ILF) by 150,364 shares to 879,921 shares, valued at $29.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 3,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG).