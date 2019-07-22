As Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Decreased Stake; As Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined, Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Lifted Stake

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 138.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 67,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,912 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, up from 48,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.94. About 5.48M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 314,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 841,417 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.85 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 609,353 shares traded or 25.43% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Isn’t Forecasting Any Additional Public Equity Issuance at Least Through 2020; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q Net $177.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73 million. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 37,656 shares to 18,916 shares, valued at $477,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,654 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Guinness Asset Ltd invested in 0% or 98 shares. Cornerstone Advisors, Washington-based fund reported 815 shares. Moneta Gp Inv Advsr reported 2,188 shares stake. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs accumulated 0.06% or 23,247 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo has invested 0.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has 0.47% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Benjamin F Edwards & Company accumulated 0.17% or 35,124 shares. Auxier Asset Management reported 86,323 shares stake. Compton Cap Management Inc Ri stated it has 28,091 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 141,174 shares. Murphy Cap Management stated it has 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Aviva Public Limited Co invested in 609,880 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Ca holds 0.12% or 6,066 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs holds 0.15% or 850,377 shares.

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 11.93% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.09 per share. EQM’s profit will be $199.15 million for 10.66 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.46% negative EPS growth.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kayne Anderson Mdstm Energy (KMF) by 398,423 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 12,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Amer Finance Grp Inc Inc has 15,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 7,835 shares. Ares Mngmt Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 7,142 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma holds 0.03% or 1.79M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 161,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Conning Inc holds 75,759 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Apollo Mngmt Hldgs Limited Partnership reported 80,000 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Pinnacle Ltd stated it has 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 0.02% or 157,931 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd has 0.04% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). 5,450 are held by Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation.