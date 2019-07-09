As Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Market Value Rose, Eagle Global Advisors Boosted Its Position by $15.67 Million; Van Hulzen Asset Management Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 29.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 25,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,248 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, up from 86,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $76.55. About 3.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 501.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 340,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 408,591 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.87 million, up from 67,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $42.79. About 152,948 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED

