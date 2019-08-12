As Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Market Value Declined, Chickasaw Capital Management Has Trimmed by $31.74 Million Its Holding; Royal Bank Cda Co (RY) Shareholder Hexavest Cut Holding by $10.02 Million

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Royal Bank Cda Co (RY) by 36.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 133,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 229,628 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.33M, down from 363,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Royal Bank Cda Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 682,675 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 03/04/2018 – INDIVIOR PLC INDV.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 550P FROM 540P; 13/04/2018 – TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC TALK.L : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 11/04/2018 – The fate of the oil rally could be in Trump’s hands, says RBC’s Helima Croft; 11/05/2018 – MIKHAIL DVORKOVICH TO BECOME VTB’S VICE PRESIDENT: RBC; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CANADA MUST DO MORE TO ENSURE COMPETITIVE EDGE; 04/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 18/03/2018 – FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC FEVR.L : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3300P FROM 2350P

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 90.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 690,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 68,421 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 758,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 324,657 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement With EQT GP Holdings to Acquire Olympus Gathering Syste; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co Util (NYSE:AXP) by 35,689 shares to 497,537 shares, valued at $54.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corputil (NYSE:BAC) by 554,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oil Search Ltd El.

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.43 billion for 11.25 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwq Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Apollo Management L P, New York-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Tower Capital (Trc) holds 4,681 shares. Salient Llc holds 1.04M shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Cv Starr & Inc Tru accumulated 65,000 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 124,139 shares. Moreover, Stifel has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Corp reported 227 shares stake. Spirit Of America Corporation reported 240,553 shares. American Century Cos reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Moreover, Advisory Research Inc has 0.63% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). First Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 228,757 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Ftb Advsr reported 1,048 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 68,421 shares.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Semgroup Corp Cl A (NYSE:SEMG) by 139,057 shares to 8.30M shares, valued at $122.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp Ltd P by 158,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Holdings.

