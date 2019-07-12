As Epr Properties (EPR) Valuation Rose, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Decreased Its Position; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO) Position as Share Price Rose

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Epr Properties (EPR) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, down from 41,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Epr Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.36. About 162,297 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 30.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers; 07/03/2018 CHINA TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST UNIT OF AREVA EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR IN TAISHAN THIS YEAR -ENERGY ADMINISTRATION; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Com (TMO) by 70.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,192 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 7,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $290.62. About 1.06 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 29.95% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.87 per share. EPR’s profit will be $98.90M for 14.57 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 24.22 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

