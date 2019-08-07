As Epr Properties (EPR) Share Price Declined, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Cut by $532,000 Its Holding; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Lowered Position

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Epr Properties (EPR) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 34,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, down from 41,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Epr Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $73.82. About 119,395 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 07/03/2018 CHINA TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST UNIT OF AREVA EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR IN TAISHAN THIS YEAR -ENERGY ADMINISTRATION; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 262,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.86M, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.86. About 2.61M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 71,124 shares to 119,055 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 122,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton & Incorporated Ma reported 165,968 shares. Millennium Management Lc holds 0.2% or 2.72M shares in its portfolio. Odey Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Limited stated it has 70,000 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 192,453 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability has 0.3% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Riverhead Capital Limited Com has invested 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Endurance Wealth Management holds 1.03% or 125,832 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Mgmt reported 209,589 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt reported 19,634 shares stake. First Foundation has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 13,807 are owned by Haverford Trust Commerce. Schnieders Cap Management Ltd accumulated 0.43% or 19,963 shares. Meridian Counsel reported 0.25% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.79% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.59M shares. Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 760,800 shares.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 23,000 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 Hirons Michael L sold $937,125 worth of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) or 12,500 shares.