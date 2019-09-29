As Epr Properties (EPR) Market Valuation Declined, Strs Ohio Trimmed Stake; Mts Sys (Call) (MTSC) Holder Equitec Specialists Has Decreased Its Stake

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Epr Properties (EPR) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 4,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 100,749 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51M, down from 105,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Epr Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $76.56. About 242,610 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 10/04/2018 – EDF EDF.PA – DETECTED QUALITY DEVIATIONS ON CERTAIN WELDS OF MAIN SECONDARY SYSTEM OF FLAMANVILLE EPR AND HAS BEGUN ADDITIONAL CONTROLS; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (MTSC) by 84.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc analyzed 11,100 shares as the company's stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123,000, down from 13,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.27. About 66,787 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 2,556 shares to 2,809 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 54,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:D).

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year's $0.61 per share.

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $12.57M for 21.26 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold MTSC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 17.61 million shares or 0.24% more from 17.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern holds 289,032 shares. Tudor Et Al accumulated 14,056 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 23,808 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 32,539 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards & Co stated it has 35 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). 159 were accumulated by Glenmede Na. Bessemer Grp stated it has 0.01% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Georgia-based Crawford Counsel has invested 0.12% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited Liability Corp owns 43,853 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). 195,628 were accumulated by Select Equity Grp Incorporated L P.

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 14.56% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.58 per share. EPR’s profit will be $104.71M for 14.18 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.74% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 14.56% or $0.23 from last year's $1.58 per share.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Match Group Inc by 123,815 shares to 127,680 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 31,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL).