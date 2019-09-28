As Epr Pptys (Put) (EPR) Stock Price Declined, Walleye Trading Lifted Stake; Cim Maintains Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Cim Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 2,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.21M, up from 3,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Offer New Fire TV Edition Smart TVs; 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is not a fan of Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (Put) (EPR) by 2987.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 23,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $76.56. About 242,610 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 10/04/2018 – EDF EDF.PA – DETECTED QUALITY DEVIATIONS ON CERTAIN WELDS OF MAIN SECONDARY SYSTEM OF FLAMANVILLE EPR AND HAS BEGUN ADDITIONAL CONTROLS; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.7% Position in EPR; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $290.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 744 shares to 19,699 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,029 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon announces Toronto fulfillment center – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Eyes Healthcare Market and Expands Tech Portfolio at Annual Event – Live Trading News” published on September 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Amazon Stock Can Easily Get to $2,600, Ifâ€¦ – Investorplace.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon buys cloud software startup – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chart Pro On Microsoft: ‘Watch Out’ If Stock Hits $155 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Co holds 0.31% or 3,432 shares in its portfolio. 866 were reported by Tower Bridge Advsrs. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lc stated it has 846 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Lc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,885 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va holds 1,252 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tcw Group owns 3.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 178,529 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 119 shares. Strs Ohio has 2.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 332,723 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Co accumulated 5,881 shares. 65,105 were accumulated by Df Dent & Commerce. Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 1,245 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. 3,469 are owned by Diversified Tru Co. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Inc has invested 2.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bb&T Limited Company holds 39,985 shares.

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPR Properties prices $500M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is EPR Properties a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on April 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EPR Properties Announces Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2022 – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.