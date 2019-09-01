As Epr Pptys (Put) (EPR) Stock Price Declined, Holder Lpl Financial Has Trimmed Its Position; As Resmed (RMD) Stock Value Rose, Professional Advisory Services Has Boosted Stake

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (Put) (EPR) by 73.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 15,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, down from 21,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.25. About 322,267 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 07/03/2018 CHINA TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST UNIT OF AREVA EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR IN TAISHAN THIS YEAR -ENERGY ADMINISTRATION

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Resmed Inc. (RMD) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 41,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 122,654 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75 million, up from 81,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Resmed Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $139.3. About 593,580 shares traded or 16.08% up from the average. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 23/04/2018 – UBS Lifts Target Price on Resmed to US$104/Share From US$96; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.7% to A$12.10/Share by Macquarie; 26/04/2018 – Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Forecasts to 2023 – A $6.5 Billion Market Opportunity with ResMed, Koninklíjke Philips, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Thriving – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – ResMed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 6.7% to A$12.75/Share by Credit Suisse; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Net $110.1M; 10/05/2018 – ResMed’s New QuietAir Diffuser Vent for CPAP Masks Reduces Noise by 89 Percent; 02/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – RESMED 3Q ADJ. EPS $0.92, EST. $0.84; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT TERMINATES ON APRIL 17, 2023

