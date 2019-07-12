As Epr Pptys (EPR) Stock Value Rose, Honeywell International Trimmed Its Stake; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Wade G W & Lifted Its Position

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 5,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,219 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 37,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $76.39. About 146,466 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 30.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR)

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 16,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,884 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.68M, up from 221,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $89.54. About 2.85 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Adds Two New Frappuccinos To The Menu — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS CAN MAKE DINNER, HAIRCUT RESERVATIONS BY VIRTUAL ASSISTANT CALLING BUSINESSES – CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B IN CLOSING CONSIDERATION; 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes; 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. Varma Vivek C sold 73,242 shares worth $5.01M. 169,096 shares valued at $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 5,035 shares to 19,837 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,230 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Savings Bank The reported 302,650 shares. Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Reik Lc invested in 40,280 shares. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has invested 0.45% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 735,272 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 3,223 were accumulated by Fcg Advisors Ltd Co. Texas Yale Cap invested in 0.02% or 7,452 shares. Churchill Management reported 60,758 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Liability accumulated 60,011 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 2.35 million shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Llc reported 63,896 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank Trust has 234,498 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Company The owns 1.38M shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 3.57 million shares.

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 29.95% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.87 per share. EPR’s profit will be $98.90 million for 14.58 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastgroup Pptys Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 9,690 shares to 29,050 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 16,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 23,551 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Lc invested in 272 shares. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 4,300 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 29,260 shares. Interest Group Incorporated Inc, New York-based fund reported 149,386 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co holds 0% or 228 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Colorado-based Cetera Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). The Japan-based Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.04% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 1,200 shares. Signaturefd holds 0.01% or 887 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 94,140 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited has 23,222 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 111,684 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.42 million activity. $225,120 worth of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was sold by Peterson Mark Alan.