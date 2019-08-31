As Epr Pptys (EPR) Stock Declined, Honeywell International Lowered Stake by $416,480; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Market Value Rose While Calamos Advisors Has Raised Position

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 2137.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 41,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 42,957 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.59 million, up from 1,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $270.74. About 185,821 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30; 11/04/2018 – WellCare Announces 2017 Annual Review; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 02/04/2018 – US GOVT SETS 1.84 PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Medical Benefits Ratios 86.3%

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 5,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 32,219 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 37,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.25. About 322,267 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 35,198 shares to 14,618 shares, valued at $6.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 273,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,819 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Top Health Insurance Stocks for 2019 – The motley Fool” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages WCG Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 8,382 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Calamos Advsr Llc reported 42,957 shares stake. Hood River Management holds 146,222 shares. 4 are held by Pathstone Family Office Limited Company. Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,404 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 3,221 shares. Allstate Corporation has 886 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 2,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 166,700 shares. 11,919 are held by Amalgamated National Bank. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 786 shares. Washington Capital has 1,600 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associates reported 0.66% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Fincl Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 18,789 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Inc reported 726 shares stake. 90,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Cetera Advisor accumulated 3,490 shares. Kempen Mngmt Nv has 0.45% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Fincl Bank Of America De reported 1.01 million shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). New York State Teachers Retirement reported 0.02% stake. Scout Investments has 1.19% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 752,733 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 94,140 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 76,327 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Lc holds 0% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 3,176 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Com has 0% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 3,090 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd reported 318,184 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 23,551 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.