As Epr Pptys (EPR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Honeywell International Has Lowered Its Holding by $416,480; Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Lowered Franklin Resources (BEN) Position as Valuation Rose

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 77,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.14M, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 2.32 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Growth Euro Adds Advance Auto; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Biotech Adds Nektar, Exits Tesaro; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Small-Mid Cap Adds Elior Group; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE AUM FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, WERE $751.8 BLN; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 11/04/2018 – Paulina Mejia Honored by Crain’s New York Business as one of the `Notable Women in Finance in NYC’

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 5,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,219 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 37,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 385,480 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 30.85% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT; 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 10/04/2018 – EDF EDF.PA – DETECTED QUALITY DEVIATIONS ON CERTAIN WELDS OF MAIN SECONDARY SYSTEM OF FLAMANVILLE EPR AND HAS BEGUN ADDITIONAL CONTROLS; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Net Ltd stated it has 218 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement holds 56,757 shares. Reilly Fincl Lc has 217 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 1.53M shares. 6,349 are held by Fiduciary. Fayez Sarofim And Comm has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). The California-based Sfe Invest Counsel has invested 0.36% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Cibc Mkts invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Polaris Greystone Gp Lc holds 6,204 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc owns 12,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura holds 0.01% or 42,097 shares. Blackrock invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.05% stake. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited holds 0.05% or 2.44M shares.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BEN’s profit will be $319.76M for 13.96 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CBD: Lots of buzz, but federal regulators want more answers – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on July 09, 2019, Nytimes.com published: “DealBook Briefing: Itâ€™s Slackâ€™s Non-I.P.O. Day! – The New York Times” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Resources, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on July 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 3,510 shares to 46,123 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 34,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB).

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 29.95% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.87 per share. EPR’s profit will be $98.90 million for 14.53 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.42 million activity. 12,500 shares were sold by Hirons Michael L, worth $937,125.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 0% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 2,900 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 46,629 shares stake. Wasatch Advisors holds 0.06% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 76,795 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 19,345 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 26,700 shares. Moreover, Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Amp Cap Investors Limited stated it has 40,745 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 70,267 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company has 2,624 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs invested in 0.08% or 21,969 shares. Community Comml Bank Of Raymore has invested 0.43% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). The Delaware-based Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.06% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). The Montana-based First Interstate Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). 100,990 were reported by Tiaa Cref Limited Company.

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EPR Properties (EPR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “High-Yield Investing: 3 Strong Buys With Yields Up To 8.7% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPR Properties: Playing The Millennial Card – Seeking Alpha” on October 15, 2018. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monthly-Paying, High-Yielding EPR Properties Looks Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks That Pay You Every Month – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 06, 2019.