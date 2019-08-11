As Epr Pptys (EPR) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Fifth Third Bancorp Lowered Its Holding; Comcast (CMCSA) Market Valuation Declined While Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Lowered Position by $536,055

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 30.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 8,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 20,201 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 29,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.01. About 291,314 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 10/04/2018 – EDF EDF.PA – DETECTED QUALITY DEVIATIONS ON CERTAIN WELDS OF MAIN SECONDARY SYSTEM OF FLAMANVILLE EPR AND HAS BEGUN ADDITIONAL CONTROLS; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 13,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 144,645 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78M, down from 158,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST `FULLY COMMITTED’ TO ACQUIRIING ALL OF SKY: SPOKESMAN; 22/03/2018 – Scott Hamilton and Jim Craig Announced as Comcast Business Olympic Legends; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net $3.12B; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast in talks with banks for financing for an all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox, which could displace…; 24/05/2018 – Fox hunting Comcast’s bold bid […]; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WILL BE GOVERNED BY A FOUR-PERSON BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WITH TWO DIRECTORS REPRESENTING EACH OF COMCAST AND CHARTER; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 17/04/2018 – Comcast Introduces Gigabit Internet Service In Vermont; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 111,684 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 23,000 shares. Telemus holds 0.09% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Putnam Invests Ltd reported 6,443 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 7,983 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Strs Ohio has 0.04% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). 10 accumulated 8,885 shares. Guggenheim Llc has 38,415 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Polaris Management Llc stated it has 0.13% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 13,196 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Division has invested 0.07% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Northpointe Capital Limited Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 53,272 shares. California-based Shelton Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (VLUE) by 27,996 shares to 29,496 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 4,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. Peterson Mark Alan also sold $225,120 worth of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) shares.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 8,750 shares to 443,756 shares, valued at $84.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY).

