As Epr Pptys (EPR) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Honeywell International Has Cut by $416,480 Its Position; As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Market Valuation Declined, Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Decreased Its Position

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 5,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 32,219 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 37,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.25. About 322,267 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90; 10/04/2018 – EDF EDF.PA – DETECTED QUALITY DEVIATIONS ON CERTAIN WELDS OF MAIN SECONDARY SYSTEM OF FLAMANVILLE EPR AND HAS BEGUN ADDITIONAL CONTROLS; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 28.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 23,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, down from 83,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $71.43. About 725,224 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP; 19/04/2018 – World Wrestling Declares Dividend of 12c; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million; 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Buffett Comparisons May Swell for Fund Manager After Big WWE Bet; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q ADJ. OIBDA $35.2M, REPORTED PRELIM AT LEAST $30M; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®

