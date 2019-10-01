As Epr Pptys (EPR) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Has Lifted Holding; Cohen & Steers Lowered Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position by $8.62 Million

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 5,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 44,288 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, up from 38,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 278,819 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.7% Position in EPR; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 43,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 737,316 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $146.97 million, down from 780,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $179.66. About 1.62M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 16.27 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

