As Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int (EPR) Shares Rose, Kempen Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; As Ptc Com (PTC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Braun Stacey Associates Trimmed Its Stake by $2.87 Million

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int (EPR) by 55.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 81,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, down from 144,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $74.94. About 596,823 shares traded or 26.97% up from the average. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 30.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc Com (PTC) by 28.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 31,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,820 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36 million, down from 111,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Ptc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $89.5. About 491,394 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 24/05/2018 – Ectobox Announces IoT Partnership with PTC; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB: C-RAD SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT TO EQUIP ZON-PTC, A; 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Rev $1.25B-$1.26B; 22/03/2018 – HARK PTC REPORTS 15.12% INTEREST IN PETROFAC; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 30/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Now: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 TOTAL REVENUE $1,250 MLN – $1,260 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 48,000 shares stake. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 14,553 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thornburg Invest Management Inc owns 34 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.83% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 30,505 shares. Nantahala Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.42% stake. 1.06M are owned by American Century Incorporated. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 174,805 shares. 5,345 were accumulated by Cibc Asset. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 232,489 shares. Select Equity Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Fil Ltd invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Dnb Asset As, a Norway-based fund reported 10,919 shares. Rice Hall James Limited Com reported 171,109 shares stake. Raymond James Fin Services Advisors Incorporated owns 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 28,000 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 33,751 shares.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Wind Beat Hydro in the US Energy Generation Race? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PTC Enhances Seamless Connectivity to Industrial Automation Assets – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, PTC, HD – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PTC Is A Leader In IoT, And Its Shares Are Fully Priced – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate PTC Inc. (PTC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL) by 9,343 shares to 114,019 shares, valued at $18.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 10,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Co (NYSE:RCL).

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “EPR Properties Elects James B. Connor to Its Board of Trustees – Business Wire” on January 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “7 Dividend Stocks Already Rewarding Shareholders In 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on March 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is EPR Properties’s (NYSE:EPR) 6.0% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about EPR Properties. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties Gets A New Tenant – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2018.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp Com (NYSE:COR) by 25,200 shares to 106,587 shares, valued at $11.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L Brands Inc Com (LTD) by 50,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,292 shares, and has risen its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld Com (NYSE:AEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 398,122 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,750 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 60,433 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Quantbot Technology LP reported 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Texas Yale Corp has 42,740 shares. 39,910 are owned by Polaris Cap Limited Liability. Sigma Planning holds 3,594 shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Blackrock Inc has 10.14M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dubuque National Bank & Trust Trust, a Iowa-based fund reported 39 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). First Interstate Commercial Bank owns 0.01% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 424 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 23,551 shares.

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.31 EPS, down 29.95% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.87 per share. EPR’s profit will be $98.91M for 14.30 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.42 million activity. Peterson Mark Alan had sold 3,000 shares worth $225,120.