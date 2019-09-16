As Eplus (PLUS) Stock Declined, Fiduciary Management Has Upped Holding; Lkq (LKQ) Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Decreased Position by $7.84 Million

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Eplus Inc. (PLUS) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 74,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.01% . The institutional investor held 873,721 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.23 million, up from 799,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Eplus Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $80.22. About 53,135 shares traded. ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has declined 22.55% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUS News: 09/05/2018 – EPlus Expands Executive Management Team With Darren Raiguel as Oper Chief; 05/04/2018 – EPlus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 24/05/2018 – ePlus 4Q EPS 65c; 26/04/2018 – EPlus Announces Stk Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – ePlus Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 21/04/2018 – DJ ePlus inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLUS); 09/05/2018 – ePlus Expands Executive Management Team with Chief Operating Officer; 29/05/2018 – EPlus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 ePlus at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 301,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 540,272 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.38M, down from 841,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $32.2. About 1.07M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 58,547 shares to 3.99 million shares, valued at $285.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penske Automotive (NYSE:PAG) by 9,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41M shares, and cut its stake in Argo Group Int’l. (NASDAQ:AGII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold PLUS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 11.81 million shares or 3.45% less from 12.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0% or 181,620 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Lc accumulated 3,100 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 5,203 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 34,603 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,185 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc holds 0% or 1,064 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 236,750 shares. 9,779 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Menta Cap Lc reported 3,103 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement owns 20,491 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 8,380 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,500 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). 152,697 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) for 62,064 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverpark Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 6,599 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi owns 174,250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 2.26 million shares. M&T Bancorporation owns 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 23,817 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 166,466 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 2.26M were reported by Villere St Denis J Ltd Liability Company. Hrt Finance Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.03% or 2.04 million shares. 11,426 were accumulated by Fdx. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co owns 22,834 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 0.59% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 108,000 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 0.62% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Whittier Tru Com reported 19,969 shares stake. Oakworth Capital invested in 0% or 970 shares. First Personal Fincl Serv owns 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 2,683 shares.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.76 million for 13.88 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.