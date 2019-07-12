As Eplus (PLUS) Market Value Rose, Matarin Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $2.42 Million; Rr Advisors Cut Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Holding by $1.14 Million

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 7,152 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 1.29% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eplus Inc (PLUS) by 41.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 27,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,569 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, down from 66,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eplus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $73.99. About 62,776 shares traded. ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has risen 1.28% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUS News: 29/05/2018 – EPlus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ePlus Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – ePlus Expands Executive Management Team with Chief Operating Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ ePlus inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLUS); 26/04/2018 – EPlus Announces Stk Repurchase Program; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 09/05/2018 – EPlus Expands Executive Management Team With Darren Raiguel as Oper Chief; 05/04/2018 – EPlus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – ePlus 4Q EPS 65c; 19/04/2018 – ePlus to Sponsor and Present at the CyberHub Summit

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 167,000 shares to 2.89 million shares, valued at $40.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 345,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Genesis Energy Lp Houston Com (NYSE:GEL).

Analysts await ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 13.60% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.25 per share. PLUS’s profit will be $14.79 million for 17.13 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by ePlus inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 92,625 shares to 297,412 shares, valued at $10.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Financial Network by 30,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Fednat Holding Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold PLUS shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 12.23 million shares or 3.83% less from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 193,273 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 8 shares. Citadel Advsr owns 29,392 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). The Michigan-based Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Voya Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 2,796 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.02% or 20,630 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 22,988 shares. Fmr Ltd has 0.01% invested in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). 1,064 were accumulated by Ameritas Prtn. Strs Ohio holds 9,800 shares. Barclays Public Lc owns 9,100 shares. Principal Financial reported 112,421 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Com reported 5,173 shares.