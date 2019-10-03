As Eplus (PLUS) Market Value Declined, Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Increased Holding; As Infosys LTD (INFY) Shares Rose, Dalton Investments Cut Its Stake

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 38.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 114,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 178,887 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91 million, down from 293,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 2.31M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS IDENTIFIES INR104B TO BE PAID TO SHRHOLDERS IN FY19; 06/03/2018 – Infosys Opens Indianapolis Technology and Innovation Hub; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS: CONSULTING VERY MUCH AT CENTER OF CO’S FUTURE STRATEGY; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: INFOSYS SEES FY19 SALES GROWTH 6%-8% CONSTANT CURRENCY; 26/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO INVEST INITIAL $35M FOR CENTER; WILL HIRE 3K BY ’23; 13/04/2018 – The three companies to be sold are Israeli automation company Panaya, U.S.-based Kallidus and mobile commerce platform Skava. In explaining the sale, management said that the companies weren’t making “meaningful” contributions to Infosys. revenue; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Spend INR87.71 Bln to Pay Dividend Last FY; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Eplus Inc (PLUS) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 22,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.01% . The institutional investor held 147,933 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.19M, up from 125,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Eplus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $75.04. About 8,058 shares traded. ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has declined 22.55% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUS News: 29/05/2018 – EPlus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – ePlus 4Q EPS 65c; 19/04/2018 – ePlus to Sponsor and Present at the CyberHub Summit; 30/05/2018 – ePlus Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – EPlus Expands Executive Management Team With Darren Raiguel as Oper Chief; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 09/05/2018 – ePlus Expands Executive Management Team with Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – EPlus Announces Stk Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 ePlus at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – EPlus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (Prn) by 1.92M shares to 986,000 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 8,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (Call).

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $601.21 million for 19.86 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

