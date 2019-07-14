As Epizyme (EPZM) Stock Value Declined, Foresite Capital Management Ii Has Lowered by $833,040 Its Holding; Varian Med Sys (VAR) Share Value Declined While Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Cut Stake

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 69,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.44M, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.72. About 405,437 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Epizyme Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPZM); 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME 1Q LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 54C; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology; 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: U.S.-based Enrollment of New Patients Into Tazemetostat Studies Temporarily on Hold; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – EPIZYME HAS BEGUN DEVELOPING MODIFICATIONS TO ADDRESS PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss $36.2M; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: FDA Issued Partial Clinical Hold Affecting New Enrollment; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss $34.1M

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 4,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,907 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18M, down from 90,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $134.87. About 386,959 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT VARIAN SCHEME IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Rad; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX SAYS VARIAN HAS INDICATED IT WILL STICK TO ITS PROPOSAL; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES RANGE OF 18 PERCENT TO 19 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS- REPLACED $600 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED ON SEPT 1, 2017; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.15, EST. $1.04; 23/03/2018 – Varian Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Varian Comments on Sirtex Receiving Unsolicited Non-Binding Proposal From CDH Investments; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID-SRX.AX

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, down 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 1.77 million shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Strs Ohio accumulated 12,991 shares. Redmile Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 7.69 million shares. Td Asset holds 19,994 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 449,160 shares. Citigroup owns 17,736 shares. 65,752 were reported by Comml Bank Of America De. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 79,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Pa stated it has 776 shares. Parkside Bankshares & invested in 1,062 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 232,600 shares. Primecap Mngmt Communications Ca accumulated 10.25M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Woodstock Corp reported 37,079 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 16,401 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $3.64 million activity.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 20,450 shares to 257,108 shares, valued at $46.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 55,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 628,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).