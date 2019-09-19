As Epizyme (EPZM) Stock Price Rose, Pdt Partners Has Boosted Position by $496,464; Sectoral Asset Management Trimmed Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake as Share Value Declined

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 27.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 41,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 193,672 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, up from 152,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 261,554 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS EU ORPHAN DESIGNATIONS RECEIVED FOR TAZEMETOSTAT; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme Expects Existing Cash, Equivalents and Securities Sufficient to Fund Planned Ops 3Q 2019; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: U.S.-based Enrollment of New Patients Into Tazemetostat Studies Temporarily on Hold; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor Activity; 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM -18% on partial hold; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss $36.2M

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 106,665 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82M, down from 111,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $114.81. About 1.61M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF & LILLY EXTEND PACT FOR TYPE 1 DIABETES RESEARCH; 06/03/2018 – Global Injection Pen Market (2018-2022) Dominated by Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi – Growing Demand for Self-administration Drug Delivery Devices – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 28/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS OVERALL SUMMARY SCORE WAS ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER FOR ENTRESTO PATIENTS THAN FOR PATIENTS NOT TAKING ENTRESTO; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Liver-Treatment Candidate Meets Clinical Targets; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $836.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 56,721 shares to 311,278 shares, valued at $10.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forty Seven Inc by 190,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 656,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 87,311 are held by Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Moreover, Dearborn Ltd has 0.02% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company holds 15,952 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Qs Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Johnson Fincl Gru holds 0.06% or 5,659 shares in its portfolio. Girard Ltd reported 4,972 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.3% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus has 61,645 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.06% or 800 shares in its portfolio. 17,556 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc. West Oak Limited holds 5,360 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Limited Liability owns 3.12% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 387,899 shares.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 20.07 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC had sold 205,000 shares worth $26.94M on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 735,988 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 11,099 shares or 0% of the stock. 55,720 are owned by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 32,817 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 68,416 shares. Bp Plc owns 14,099 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 32,192 shares stake. Blackrock accumulated 6.44M shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Shell Asset invested in 16,776 shares. Hamilton Lane Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,673 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 635,663 shares. Opus Point Partners Management Llc has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).